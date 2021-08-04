JD SPORTS FASHION ORD 0.25P – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.2% Downside

JD SPORTS FASHION ORD 0.25P with EPIC code (LON:JD) have now 7 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £5.80 and £3.55 with the average target price sitting at £5.06. With the shares previous close at £9.22 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -45.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of £9.22 while the 200 day moving average is £8.81. The company has a market capitalisation of £10b. Find out more information at: http://www.jd.com

JD Sports Fashion engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Chausport, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Perry Sport and Aktiesport, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, Livestock, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Mainline, Blacks, Millets, GO Outdoors, Tiso, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; and offers management consultancy services. The company operates 2,636 stores. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Dubai, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.