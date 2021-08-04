Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

JD SPORTS FASHION ORD 0.25P – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

JD SPORTS FASHION ORD 0.25P with EPIC code (LON:JD) have now 7 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £5.80 and £3.55 with the average target price sitting at £5.06. With the shares previous close at £9.22 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -45.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of £9.22 while the 200 day moving average is £8.81. The company has a market capitalisation of £10b. Find out more information at: http://www.jd.com

JD Sports Fashion engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Chausport, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Perry Sport and Aktiesport, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, Livestock, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Mainline, Blacks, Millets, GO Outdoors, Tiso, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; and offers management consultancy services. The company operates 2,636 stores. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Dubai, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.