JD.com, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

JD.com, Inc. found using ticker (JD) now have 38 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.03 and 28.46 and has a mean target at 39.53. Now with the previous closing price of 37.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day MA is 33.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $55,471m. Company Website: http://www.jd.com

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women’s shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men’s shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, value-added fulfillment, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, merchants, and other partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers. Additionally, the company offers online-to-offline solutions, as well as online and in-person payment options and customer services. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its Website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2018, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in 7 cities; and 550 warehouses in 81cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.