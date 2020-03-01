JD.com – Consenus Indicates Potential 702.2% Upside

JD.com with ticker code (JD) have now 39 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 372.84 and 203.62 calculating the mean target price we have 308.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 702.2%. The 50 day MA is 40.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34. The company has a market capitalisation of $56,231m. Company Website: http://www.jd.com

JD.com, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women’s shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men’s shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, value-added fulfillment, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, merchants, and other partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers. Additionally, the company offers online-to-offline solutions, as well as online and in-person payment options and customer services. JD.com offers its products through its Website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2018, JD.com operated fulfillment centers in 7 cities; and 550 warehouses in 81cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com is headquartered in Beijing, China.

