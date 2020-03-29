Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 65.4% Upside

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc found using ticker (JAZZ) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 129 and has a mean target at 166.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 65.4%. The day 50 moving average is 117.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 133. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,443m. Company Website: http://www.jazzpharma.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and potential treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia and a chronic neurological disorder; JZP-458, a product candidate, for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with lymphoblastic lymphoma; JZP-324, an oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for some narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator development for the treatment of essential tremor; and lurbinectedin, a product candidate under clinical investigation for the treatment of patients with relapsed mall cell lung cancer. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen; Codiak BioSciences; Pfenex; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

