Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 64.2% Upside

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with ticker code (JAZZ) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 109 calculating the mean target price we have 163.41. Now with the previous closing price of 99.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 64.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 111.35 and the 200 day moving average is 131.79. The market cap for the company is $5,544m. Company Website: http://www.jazzpharma.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also offers JZP-258, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for some narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and lurbinectedin, a product candidate under clinical investigation for the treatment of patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen; Codiak BioSciences; Pfenex; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

