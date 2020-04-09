Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc found using ticker (JAZZ) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 109 with a mean TP of 162.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 108.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.24 while the 200 day moving average is 131.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,170m. Find out more information at: http://www.jazzpharma.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also offers JZP-258, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for some narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and lurbinectedin, a product candidate under clinical investigation for the treatment of patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen; Codiak BioSciences; Pfenex; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

