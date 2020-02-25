Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc found using ticker (JAZZ) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 208 and 142 with the average target price sitting at 175.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 134.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 144.27 and the 200 day MA is 136.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,186m. Company Website: http://www.jazzpharma.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops Solriamfetol for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for EDS associated with Parkinson’s disease; Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and potential treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia and a chronic neurological disorder. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; and XL-protein GmbH. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

