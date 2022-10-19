Follow us on:

Japan income investing – JSGI’s largest small cap investments

JPMorgan JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGIhas declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 30th September 2022:

Raito Kogyo3.7%
Milbon2.4%
Mitsui Fudosan2.2%
Taiyo Yuden2.2%
Nippon Gas2.1%
Capcom2.1%
Square Enix2.1%
Cosmos Pharmaceutical2.1%
Biprogy Inc2.1%
MEC2.1%
Total23.1%
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks

Japan income fundJPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LONJSGI), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers.

