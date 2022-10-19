Japan income investing – JSGI’s largest small cap investments

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 30th September 2022:

Raito Kogyo 3.7% Milbon 2.4% Mitsui Fudosan 2.2% Taiyo Yuden 2.2% Nippon Gas 2.1% Capcom 2.1% Square Enix 2.1% Cosmos Pharmaceutical 2.1% Biprogy Inc 2.1% MEC 2.1% Total 23.1% E x c l u d e s I n v e s t m e n t s i n L i q u i d i t y s t o c k s

