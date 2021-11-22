Japan income investing – JSGI ten largest investments

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st October 2021.
|Benefit One
|3.9%
|Sansan
|3.1%
|Raksul
|2.8%
|Raito Kogyo
|2.7%
|MEC
|2.6%
|Litalico
|2.4%
|Taiyo Yuden
|2.3%
|Monogatari
|2.2%
|IRISO Electronics
|2.0%
|Tosho
|1.9%
|Total
|25.9%
Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.