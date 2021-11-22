Japan income investing – JSGI ten largest investments

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st October 2021.

Benefit One 3.9% Sansan 3.1% Raksul 2.8% Raito Kogyo 2.7% MEC 2.6% Litalico 2.4% Taiyo Yuden 2.3% Monogatari 2.2% IRISO Electronics 2.0% Tosho 1.9% Total 25.9%

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.