Japan income investing – JSGI ten largest investments

JPMorgan JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st October 2021.

Benefit One3.9%
Sansan3.1%
Raksul2.8%
Raito Kogyo2.7%
MEC2.6%
Litalico2.4%
Taiyo Yuden2.3%
Monogatari2.2%
IRISO Electronics2.0%
Tosho1.9%
Total25.9%

Japan income fundJPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

