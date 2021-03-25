Twitter
Japan income fund JSGI – ISA income investing opportunity

JP Morgan - Japan Income Fund

Alexa Henderson, non-executive chairman of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JSGI), commented:

“Investors may not typically think of Japanese Equites as an option for Income Investing. However JSGI currently has a historic dividend yield of just over 3.7%(*). Our website https://am.jpmorgan.com/gb/en/asset-management/per/products/jpmorgan-japan-small-cap-growth-income-plc-ordinary-shares-gb0003165817 gives much greater detail. But as an overview, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Trust also offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.”

The manager Eiji Saito commented in the latest factsheet:

“On the ground in Japan, we see that the situation around Covid-19 has been accelerating structural changes that were already taking place, especially in the areas of automation and information technology. We may also see industry consolidation and productivity growth through trends such as diversifying producing sources and adopting flexible working practices. These trends could provide many interesting investment opportunities for bottom-up investors, who could benefit from the structural changes taking place in the country.”

Name Change:

With effect from 16th December, 2020 the name and ticker of the Company have changed to JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI from JPS). These changes better reflect the Company’s current investment and dividend policies as well as helping investors more easily identify the shares on the London Stock Exchange and investment platforms.

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.

(*) Source Company website as a 23rd March 2021

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc

