Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.3% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31.8 and 20 and has a mean target at 25.42. Now with the previous closing price of 28.04 this would indicate that there is a downside of -9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.35 and the 200 day MA is 20.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,133m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

