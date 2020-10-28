Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.8 and 20 and has a mean target at 25.42. Now with the previous closing price of 27.04 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.41 and the 200 day moving average is 21.12. The company has a market cap of $4,863m. Company Website: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn