Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.9% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 34.46. Now with the previous closing price of 39.58 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.93. The company has a market cap of $6,670m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.