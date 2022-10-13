Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 21.28. Now with the previous closing price of 19.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.75 and the 200 day moving average is 29.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,428m. Visit the company website at: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,683m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.