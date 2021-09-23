Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 39 and has a mean target at 42.67. Now with the previous closing price of 40.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,140m. Find out more information at: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.