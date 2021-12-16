Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 43.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.86 and the 200 day MA is 39.64. The company has a market cap of $7,063m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.