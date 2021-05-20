Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.8% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37.6 and 31 and has a mean target at 34.12. Now with the previous closing price of 36.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 34.41 while the 200 day moving average is 31.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,365m. Company Website: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.