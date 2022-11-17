Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -23.8% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 25 and 17 with a mean TP of 19.66. With the stocks previous close at 25.79 this would indicate that there is a downside of -23.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.47 and the 200 day moving average is 27.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,198m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,200m based on the market concensus.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.