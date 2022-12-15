Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.5% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 25 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 20.77. With the stocks previous close at 26.14 this would imply there is a potential downside of -20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.4 and the 200 day moving average is 26.42. The company has a market cap of $4,226m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,358m based on the market concensus.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.