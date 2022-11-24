Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.8% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 17 and has a mean target at 19.99. With the stocks previous close at 24.94 this would imply there is a potential downside of -19.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.53 and the 200 day MA is 27.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,145m. Find out more information at: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,322m based on the market concensus.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.