Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.4% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 26 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 21.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -18.4%. The day 50 moving average is 24.83 and the 200 day MA is 25.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,352m. Visit the company website at: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,550m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.