Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.2% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 19.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.21 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -17.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,777m. Visit the company website at: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,126m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.