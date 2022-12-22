Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.2% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 24 and 17 and has a mean target at 20.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.64 this indicates there is a potential downside of -15.2%. The 50 day MA is 23.75 and the 200 day MA is 26.25. The company has a market cap of $4,037m. Company Website: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,423m based on the market concensus.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.