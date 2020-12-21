Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.6% Downside

Janus Henderson Group plc found using ticker (JHG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32.9 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 28.54. Now with the previous closing price of 32.64 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.06 and the 200 day moving average is 23.94. The market cap for the company is $5,847m. Find out more information at: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.