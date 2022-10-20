Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 19.17. Now with the previous closing price of 21.36 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 23.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.96. The company has a market cap of $3,446m. Visit the company website at: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,092m based on the market concensus.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

