Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36.9 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 32.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.7 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The day 50 moving average is 30.69 and the 200 day moving average is 29.45. The company has a market cap of $5,555m. Company Website: http://www.janushenderson.com

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

