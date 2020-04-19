JanOne Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.8% Upside

JanOne Inc. found using ticker (JAN) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.77 and the 200 day moving average is 2.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $5m. Find out more information at: http://www.janone.com

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

