JanOne Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

JanOne Inc. found using ticker (JAN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.98. The market cap for the company is $5m. Visit the company website at: http://www.janone.com

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn