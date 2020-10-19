James Hardie Industries plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -53.9% Downside

James Hardie Industries plc found using ticker (JHX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.16 and 12.16 with a mean TP of 12.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.36 this would imply there is a potential downside of -53.9%. The day 50 moving average is 23.42 and the 200 day MA is 19.05. The company has a market cap of $16,053m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ir.jameshardie.com.au

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, and decking. It also provides planks, which are used for external siding; flat panels that are used for internal and external wall linings; floor underlayments; fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for interior applications, such as dry lining walls, walls in timber frame buildings, and flooring solutions; and cement-bonded boards for use in exterior and industrial applications, and fire protection. The company’s products are use in various markets comprising new residential construction, manufactured housing, repair and remodeling, and commercial and industrial applications. It markets its fiber cement products and systems under various brands that include HardiePlank, HardiePanel, HardieTrim, and HardieBacker boards; and Hardieflex, HardieEdge, HardieFire, HardieBreak, and HardieSmart Boundary, as well as other brands, which comprise Aspyre Collection by James Hardie, Artisan, and Reveal; and Stria, Axon, ExoTec, Scyon, Ritek, Fermacell, and AESTUVER. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

