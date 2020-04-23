Jaguar Health – Consenus Indicates Potential 809.1% Upside

Jaguar Health found using ticker (JAGX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 809.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.48 and the 200 day MA is 0.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $9m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jaguar.health

Jaguar Health, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Its human health product pipelines include crofelemer, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, idiopathic/functional diarrhea, and irritable bowel; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for multiple indications, including cholera. The company’s animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia, a non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, the company’s products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

