Jadestone Energy PLC 45.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy PLC with ticker (LON:JSE) now has a potential upside of 45.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 125 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jadestone Energy PLC share price of 68 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 45.2%. Trading has ranged between 65 (52 week low) and 110 (52 week high) with an average of 1,378,347 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £322,957,700.



Jadestone Energy PLC is a Singapore-based upstream oil and gas development and production company. The Company focuses on the Asia Pacific region. It has a portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines and Vietnam. The Company holds interest in Montara Project, Stag Oilfield and Maari Oilfield. The Montara Project is located in production licenses AC/L7 and AC/ L8, offshore Western Australia, in a water depth of approximately 77 meters. The Montara assets comprises three separate fields such as Montara, Skua and Swift/Swallow, are produced through an owned floating production storage and offloading vessel. The Stag Oilfield, in block WA-15-L, is located 60 kilometers offshore Western Australia in a water depth of approximately 47 meters. The Company is also engaged in identifying non-producing assets with resources that can be developed and produced.







