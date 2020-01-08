Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. with ticker code (JKHY) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 165 and 114 and has a mean target at 144.33. Now with the previous closing price of 146.73 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 148.2 while the 200 day moving average is 143.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,270m. Find out more information at: http://www.jackhenry.com

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.