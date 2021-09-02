Jabil Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Jabil Inc. found using ticker (JBL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The day 50 moving average is 58.79 and the 200 day moving average is 54.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,909m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jabil.com

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in the three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, including the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution manufacturing development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, cloud, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, industrial and energy, networking and telecommunications, print and retail, and smart home and appliances, as well as edge devices and accessories, healthcare, mobility, and packaging industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.