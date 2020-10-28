Jabil Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Jabil Inc. with ticker code (JBL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 38 with a mean TP of 44.2. With the stocks previous close at 35.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,104m. Find out more information at: http://www.jabil.com

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in the three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, including the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution manufacturing development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, cloud, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, industrial and energy, networking and telecommunications, print and retail, and smart home and appliances, as well as edge devices and accessories, healthcare, mobility, and packaging industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn