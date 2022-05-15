J.M. Smucker Company (The) New – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.7% Downside

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New found using ticker (SJM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 109 with the average target price sitting at 132.07. With the stocks previous close at 144.71 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 136.6 and the 200 day moving average is 131.68. The company has a market cap of $15,643m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jmsmucker.com

The potential market cap would be $14,277m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient. It provides its products under the Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin’ Donuts, 1850, Jif, Smucker’s, Crisco, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Meow Mix, Kibbles n Bits, 9Lives, Nature’s Recipe, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Natural Balance, Robin Hood, and Five Roses brands. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers and wholesalers, club stores, pet specialty stores, discount and dollar stores, drug stores, military commissaries, mass merchandisers, natural foods stores and distributors, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The J. M. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.