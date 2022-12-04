Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New found using ticker (SJM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 162 and 123 and has a mean target at 143.86. With the stocks previous close at 153.94 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 144.96 and the 200 day MA is 136.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,470m. Find out more information at: https://www.jmsmucker.com

The potential market cap would be $15,392m based on the market concensus.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles n Bits, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish and Nature’s Recipe, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin’, Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker’s, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

