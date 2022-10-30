J.M. Smucker Company (The) New – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.4% Downside

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New with ticker code (SJM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 160 and 124 with a mean TP of 140.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 148.69 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 141.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 135.83. The market cap for the company is $16,061m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jmsmucker.com

The potential market cap would be $15,197m based on the market concensus.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles n Bits, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish and Nature’s Recipe, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin’, Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker’s, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.