J.M. Smucker Company (The) New – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New found using ticker (SJM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 123 with the average target price sitting at 150.5. Now with the previous closing price of 158.19 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.9%. The 50 day MA is 152.03 while the 200 day moving average is 139.58. The market cap for the company is $16,997m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.jmsmucker.com

The potential market cap would be $16,171m based on the market concensus.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles n Bits, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish and Nature’s Recipe, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin’, Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker’s, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.