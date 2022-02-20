J.M. Smucker Company (The) New – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New found using ticker (SJM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 149 and 111 calculating the average target price we see 133.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.33 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.6%. The 50 day MA is 138.03 and the 200 day MA is 130.73. The market cap for the company is $15,061m. Company Website: https://www.jmsmucker.com

The potential market cap would be $14,522m based on the market concensus.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient. It provides its products under the Folgers, CafÃ© Bustelo, Dunkin’ Donuts, 1850, Jif, Smucker’s, Crisco, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Meow Mix, Kibbles Ân Bits, 9Lives, Nature’s Recipe, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Natural Balance, Robin Hood, and Five Roses brands. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers and wholesalers, club stores, pet specialty stores, discount and dollar stores, drug stores, military commissaries, mass merchandisers, natural foods stores and distributors, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The J. M. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.