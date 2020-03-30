J Sainsbury plc 36.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

J Sainsbury plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SBRY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. J Sainsbury plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 285 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 36.2% from the opening price of 209.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5 points and decreased 24.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 241 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 171.19 GBX.

J Sainsbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 207.75 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 312.25. There are currently 2,213,007,972 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,325,992. Market capitalisation for LON:SBRY is £4,558,745,432 GBP.

