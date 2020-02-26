J Sainsbury plc 23.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

J Sainsbury plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SBRY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. J Sainsbury plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 250 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 23.5% from the opening price of 202.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1.5 points and decreased 17.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 243.27 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 177.05 GBX.

J Sainsbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 217.51 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 311.90. There are currently 2,212,879,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,174,019. Market capitalisation for LON:SBRY is £4,494,357,597 GBP.

