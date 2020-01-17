J Sainsbury plc 21.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

J Sainsbury plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SBRY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. J Sainsbury plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set their target price at 263.6 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.9% from today’s opening price of 216.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.9 points and increased 0.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 296.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 177.05 GBX.

J Sainsbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 646.19 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 315.15. There are currently 2,212,776,386 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,194,514. Market capitalisation for LON:SBRY is £4,810,106,742 GBP.