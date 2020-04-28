J Sainsbury plc 14.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

J Sainsbury plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SBRY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. J Sainsbury plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 170 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.5% from today’s opening price of 198.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11.45 points and decreased 5.45 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 237.19 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 171.19 GBX.

J Sainsbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 208.09 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 211.42. There are currently 2,218,221,380 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,984,561. Market capitalisation for LON:SBRY is £4,402,060,260 GBP.

