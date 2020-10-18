J.M. Smucker Company (The) New – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

J.M. Smucker Company (The) New found using ticker (SJM) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 127 and 93 with the average target price sitting at 118.36. With the stocks previous close at 118.86 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.4%. The day 50 moving average is 115.18 while the 200 day moving average is 112.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,447m. Find out more information at: http://www.jmsmucker.com

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, Kibbles Ân Bits, 9Lives, Nature’s Recipe, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Natural Balance, Folgers, CafÃ© Bustelo, Dunkin’ Donuts, 1850, Jif, Smucker’s, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Crisco, Robin Hood, and Five Roses brands. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers and wholesalers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The J. M. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

