J D Wetherspoon plc 37.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

J D Wetherspoon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. J D Wetherspoon plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.5% from today’s opening price of 872.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 536.5 points and decreased 820.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1734 GBX while the year low share price is currently 492 GBX.

J D Wetherspoon plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,361.58 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,506.66. There are currently 104,678,395 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 356,404. Market capitalisation for LON:JDW is £884,532,437 GBP.

