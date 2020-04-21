J D Wetherspoon plc 37.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

J D Wetherspoon plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. J D Wetherspoon plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1150 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.1% from today’s opening price of 839 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 146.5 points and decreased 726 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1734 GBX while the 52 week low is 492 GBX.

J D Wetherspoon plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,146.33 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,466.85. There are currently 3,283,851,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 431,133. Market capitalisation for LON:JDW is £850,862,654 GBP.

