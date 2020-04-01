J D Wetherspoon plc 17.7% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

J D Wetherspoon plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. J D Wetherspoon plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 1020 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.7% from the opening price of 866.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 440.5 points and decreased 813.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1734 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 492 GBX.

J D Wetherspoon plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,318.53 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,498.44. There are currently 104,678,395 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 379,294. Market capitalisation for LON:JDW is £926,927,187 GBP.

