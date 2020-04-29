J D Wetherspoon plc 13.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

J D Wetherspoon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JDW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. J D Wetherspoon plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.6% from the opening price of 880 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 51.5 points and decreased 690 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1734 GBX while the year low share price is currently 492 GBX.

J D Wetherspoon plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,058.42 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,445.51. There are currently 104,678,395 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 421,935. Market capitalisation for LON:JDW is £975,079,249 GBP.

