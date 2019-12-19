J D Wetherspoon plc 1.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

J D Wetherspoon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. J D Wetherspoon plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.4% from today’s opening price of 1677 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 120 points and increased 104 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1734 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1052 GBX.

J D Wetherspoon plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,552.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,477.28. There are currently 104,678,395 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 118,926. Market capitalisation for LON:JDW is £1,704,164,270 GBP.