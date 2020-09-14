Don't Miss
J.C. Penney Company Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

14th September 2020

J.C. Penney Company Holdi with ticker code (JCP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 316.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $59m. Visit the company website at: 0

